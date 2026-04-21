JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Summer Zone: Overall Pass Percentage At 88.85%; Girls Outshine Boys With 90.42%

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the Class 10 Result 2026 for the Summer Zone (Jammu Division) on April 21, 2026. Online scorecards are available to students who took the annual exam.

The overall pass percentage of the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 stands at 88.85%. Out of 50,754 students, 45,094 cleared the exam. Girls have outshone the boys with a 90.42% pass rate compared to 87.51%, indicating strong academic performance across the region.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Pass Percentage 2026 Details

Candidates can check out the JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Pass Percentage details below:

Overall Performance

Overall pass percentage: 88.85%

Total students appeared: 50,754

Total students passed: 45,094

Total students failed: 5,650

Boys’ Performance

Boys appeared: 27,486

Boys passed: 24,054

Boys pass percentage: 87.51%

Girls’ Performance

Girls appeared: 23,268

Girls passed: 21,040

Girls pass percentage: 90.42%

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view and download their marksheet by following this detailed guide:

Step 1: Go to jkresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "JKBOSE 10th Result 2026 Summer Zone" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration and roll numbers exactly as they appear on your admissions card.

Step 4: Choose "Submit" or "View Results."

Step 5. The screen will show your outcome. For future reference, download the PDF and print it in color.