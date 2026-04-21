JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared For Jammu Summer Zone At jkresults.nic.in; Here’s How To Check & Apply For Re-evaluation

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the Class 10th Result 2026 for the Summer Zone (Jammu Division) on April 21, 2026. Online scorecards are available to students who took the annual exam.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Students can view and download their marksheet by following this detailed guide:

Step 1: Visit jkresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "JKBOSE 10th Result 2026 Summer Zone" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration number and roll number precisely as they appear on your admission card.

Step 4: Select "Submit" or "View Result."

Step 5.The screen will display your outcome. For future reference, download the PDF and print it out in colour.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS app on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Type the message in this format: JKBOSE10 Roll Number

Step 3: For example, type: JKBOSE10 123456

Step 4: Send the message to 5676750

Step 5: The result will be sent back to you as a reply SMS shortly.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

After downloading the online marksheet, students should carefully verify all essential details, including their full name and father’s name, roll number and registration number, subject-wise marks (both theory and practical), total marks obtained, and qualifying status (pass/fail). In case of any discrepancy in personal details, students must immediately report it to their school principal for correction.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026: Scrutiny and reevaluation process

The board will provide a window for reevaluation and answer sheet review for students who are dissatisfied with their grades. You can apply for the following if you think a particular topic paper has been incorrectly assessed:

Re-evaluation: The board will go over the complete response sheet again to look for any points that were overlooked.

Scrutiny: A formal verification that every response has been rated.

In the upcoming days, JKBOSE will publish a separate formal notification about the re-evaluation process, fees, and application timeline. It is recommended that students continue to visit the official website for updates.