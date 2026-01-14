JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025 Declared At jkresults.nic.in; Class 12 Results To Be Announced At 2 PM

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) announced the results of the 2025 annual regular examinations for Class 10 today, Wednesday, January 14. Candidates can check the result on the official website, jkresults.nic.in.

However, according to local media reports, the Class 12 results will be made public later in the afternoon at 2:00 PM.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Exam date

The JKBOSE Class 10 winter session exams took place at several locations and started on November 6, 2025. The winter session ended on November 27, 2025, when the exams came to a close.



JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit jkresults.nic.in, the official JKBOSE results website.

Step 2: Locate and choose the active link for "JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2025" on the homepage.

Step 3: A secure login screen will be displayed to you.

Step 4: Enter the necessary information. This will mostly be your admission card's Roll Number. You might also have to choose your exam district or year.

Step 5: After confirming the information, select "Submit" or "Get Result."

Step 6: The screen will show your result and comprehensive mark sheet.

Step 7: Examine all personal information, subject-specific scores, and the overall percentage.

Step 8: For all next academic and admissions processes, it is crucial to download the PDF of the outcome and print it out.

Direct link to check the result

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: Passing percentage

The Class 10 results for the 2025 yearly regular exams have been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). Official statistics show that 84% of pupils passed the test.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2025: What's next?

JKBOSE will make information about the scrutiny and re-evaluation procedure available to students who want their answer sheets examined after the announcement. In the coming days, the board and institutions will also provide information about the collection of original mark sheets and certificates from the relevant schools.