JKBOSE Board Exams 2026: Class 12 & Class 11 Date Sheet Released For Summer Zone; Check Schedule Here

JKBOSE has released the Class 11 and 12 date sheet 2026 for the Jammu Division Summer Zone. Class 12 exams will be held from February 23 to March 28, while Class 11 exams will run from February 28 to April 2, in the morning shift.

SimpleUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 12:45 PM IST
JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026: The Jammu Division Summer Zone students' yearly regular examination date sheets for Classes 11 and 12 have been made available by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

Students taking the 2026 board exams in the Science, Commerce, Arts, and Vocational streams are subject to the timetable.The board has stated that all theory exams will take place during the morning session, beginning at 10 a.m.

JKBOSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (Summer Zone)

Exam start date: February 23, 2026

Exam end date: March 28, 2026

Direct link for JKBOSE Class 12 exam sheet

Subject-wise schedule:

February 23, 2026: General English (All Streams)

February 27, 2026: Chemistry; Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics; Clothing for the Family; Entrepreneurship

March 3, 2026: Biology (Botany & Zoology) / Statistics; Political Science; Accountancy

March 7, 2026: Physics; Home Science (Elective); History; Human Development; Business Mathematics; Public Administration

March 11, 2026: Mathematics; Applied Mathematics; Sociology; Extension Education

March 14, 2026: Computer Science; Information Practices; Environmental Science; Functional English; Physical Education; Islamic Studies; Vedic Studies; Buddhist Studies; Travel & Tourism; Hotel Management; Food Technology

March 23, 2026: Geology / Biotechnology / Microbiology / Biochemistry; Hindi; Urdu; Kashmiri; Dogri; Punjabi; Bhoti; Business Studies

March 25, 2026: Vocational Subjects (IT & ITES, Retail, Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Media, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Telecommunication, Plumbing, Electronics, Hardware, Automotive, Apparel, Home Furnishing, Power)

March 28, 2026: Geography; Psychology; Music; Philosophy; Education

JKBOSE Class 11 Date Sheet 2026 (Summer Zone)

Exam start date: February 28, 2026

Exam end date: April 2, 2026

Direct link for JKBOSE Class 11 timetable

Subject-wise schedule:

February 28, 2026: Physics; Home Science (Elective); Management of Resources; Business Mathematics; Public Administration

March 5, 2026: Chemistry; Arabic / Persian / Sanskrit / Economics; Entrepreneurship

March 9, 2026: Geography; Psychology / Music / Philosophy / Education; Business Studies

March 12, 2026: Geology / Microbiology / Biotechnology / Biochemistry; Hindi; Urdu; Kashmiri; Dogri; Punjabi; Bhoti; Family Healthcare & Prevention

March 16, 2026: General English (All Streams)

March 24, 2026: Mathematics; Applied Mathematics; Food Science

March 27, 2026: Biology (Botany & Zoology) / Statistics; Political Science; Accountancy

March 30, 2026: Computer Science; Information Practices; Environmental Science; Functional English; Physical Education; Islamic Studies; Vedic Studies; Buddhist Studies; Travel & Tourism; Hotel Management; Food Technology

April 2, 2026: Vocational Subjects (IT & ITES, Retail, Healthcare, Tourism & Hospitality, Agriculture, Media, Beauty & Wellness, Physical Education & Sports, Telecommunication, Plumbing, Electronics, Hardware, Automotive, Apparel, Home Furnishing, Power)

Important instructions

The JKBOSE Class 12 admit card contains details of the exam centre and location.

Candidates must carefully read and follow all instructions printed on the back of the admit card.

Examinees must carry their JKBOSE 12th admit card at all times for verification.

Entry to the exam hall will not be permitted without the admit card.

Carrying electronic gadgets or unfair means such as mobile phones, headphones, or similar devices is strictly prohibited.

Candidates should frequently check the JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in for the most recent official information and any schedule modifications.

