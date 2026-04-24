JKBOSE Announces Re-Evaluation Schedule For Class 10 And 12 Exams; Applications Begin April 27

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Re-Evaluation: The Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education has released a notification announcing the re-evaluation dates for the JKBOSE Class 10 and Class 12. The notification added that eligible candidates can also request the photocopy of the answer scripts.

Students who wish to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets or apply for re-evaluation can submit their applications online through the official website of JKBOSE.The link for re-evaluation or photocopy of answer scripts will be open on April 27. The last date to apply for a photocopy of the answer script is May 6. The last date for filling re-evaluation forms is April 10.

Direct Link To Check Notification

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Re-Evaluation: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the JKBOSE 10th & 12th Result Re-Evaluation:

Date of opening of link for submitting online forms of re-evaluation /Photostat copy of Answer script/s: April 27, 2026

Last date for filling forms for obtaining photo copy of Answer Script/s: May 6, 2026

Last date for filling Re-evaluation Forms : May 10, 2026

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Re-Evaluation: Fees

Candidates are required to pay the prescribed fee through online modes such as credit/debit cards, UPI, or net banking:

Re-evaluation fee: ₹580 per answer script

Photocopy fee: ₹300 per answer script

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Result Re-Evaluation: Important Instructions

Candidates can check out the important instructions for the result re-evaluation below:

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Result Re-Evaluation: Collection of Answer Scripts

JKBOSE will release a separate notification regarding the schedule for collecting photocopies of answer scripts. These notices will be uploaded in phases on the official website.

Students must collect their photocopies from the JK Bose Head Office located at Rehari Colony, Jammu-Tawi, strictly as per the given schedule. They will be required to carry proof of fee payment at the time of collection.

JKBOSE 10th & 12th Result Re-Evaluation: Important Instructions

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

No candidate should visit the JKBOSE office without following the official schedule.

Candidates whose exams have been cancelled or who have been disqualified are not eligible to apply for re-evaluation or photocopies.