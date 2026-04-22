JKBOSE 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: Ayushi Sharma Tops Science With 99.4%; Check Full Merit List Here

JKBOSE 12th Result 2026 Topper List OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the Class 12 results on April 22. Along with the results, the board also released the merit lists for all three streams, Science, Commerce, and Arts, highlighting some exceptional performances this year.

Students can check their results on the official websites, jkbose.nic.in and jkresults.nic.in.

This year, several students scored above 99%, with many securing near-perfect marks, reflecting intense competition and consistent academic excellence.

Direct link to check the result

Science Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Ayushi Sharma – 497 marks (99.4%)

Rank 2: Akshra Khajuria – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 2: Chitvan Mahajan – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 2: Rajveer Singh – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 2: Tanshivi Sharma – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 2: Vanshika Sharma – 496 marks (99.2%)

Rank 3: Arzoo Majeed – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Janvi Gupta – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Mitali Bhardwaj – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Sahitya Dagoria – 495 marks (99.0%)

JKBOSE Class 12 Science Toppers 2026: Science Statistics

Enrolled: 10,167

Passed: 9,432

Pass %: 93%

JKBOSE 12th Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to either jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click the "JKBOSE 12th Result 2026" link on the webpage.

Step 3: If necessary, enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click "Submit".

Step 5: Your JKBOSE 12th result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Print the file for your records after downloading it.