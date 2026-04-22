JKBOSE 12th Arts Toppers 2026 Live: Prince Singh & Rudraansh Rajput Top With 99%; Check Entire Rank List Here

JKBOSE 12th Arts Toppers 2026 Live: The JK BOSE class 12th results for the summer zone were released today, April 22, 2026, by the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education. Students can access the link to the JKBOSE 12 results on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. To download the JKBOSE summer zone result 2026 for class 12, they must utilise their roll and registration numbers.

The board has also announced the top performers in the Arts streams in addition to the outcome.

In the Arts stream, a total of 8,400 students enrolled, out of which 7,060 successfully passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 84%.



Arts Stream Toppers

Rank 1: Prince Prabhat Singh – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 2: Rudraansh Rajput – 495 marks (99.0%)

Rank 3: Angel Slathia – 494 marks (98.8%)

Rank 4: Muskaan Choudhary – 493 marks (98.6%)

Rank 4: Naina Devi – 493 marks (98.6%)

Rank 4: Nivriti Gupta – 493 marks (98.6%)

Rank 4: Sonali Khajuria – 493 marks (98.6%)

JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026: Pass Percentage 2026 Details

The JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 recorded an overall pass percentage of 88.85%, with girls outperforming boys. The girls’ pass percentage stands at 91%, while boys recorded 81%.