JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result 2022 declared; here's how to download the scorecard

Candidates must enter their name or roll number in the search box in order to download the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results. |

The Jammu Division Class 10 result for 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). On the official website, jkbose.nic.in, you can find the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division. Candidates must enter their name or roll number on the 10th result website in order to view their JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results.

Prior to this, the JKBOSE secondary exam was given from March 29 to April 16, 2022. Candidates must enter their name or roll number in the search box in order to download the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results. The JKBOSE 10th grade scorecard will include information about the students, including their name, roll number, the grades they received, their overall grade, and their eligibility.

Jammu Division Class 10 result: Here's how to download the scorecard

jkbose.nic.in is the official website.

Click the "JKBOSE 10th Result 2022" link on the homepage.

After entering the roll number, select the "see result" option.

Your Class 10 JKBOSE result will be shown on the screen.

Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.

For details on the result - go to the link jkbose.nic.in