e-Paper Get App

JKBOSE 10th Jammu division result 2022 declared; here's how to download the scorecard

On the official website, jkbose.nic.in, you can find the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
Candidates must enter their name or roll number in the search box in order to download the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results. |

The Jammu Division Class 10 result for 2022 has been released by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE). On the official website, jkbose.nic.in, you can find the JKBOSE 10th result 2022 for Jammu summer division. Candidates must enter their name or roll number on the 10th result website in order to view their JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results.

Prior to this, the JKBOSE secondary exam was given from March 29 to April 16, 2022. Candidates must enter their name or roll number in the search box in order to download the JKBOSE Class 10 Jammu Division results. The JKBOSE 10th grade scorecard will include information about the students, including their name, roll number, the grades they received, their overall grade, and their eligibility.

Jammu Division Class 10 result: Here's how to download the scorecard

  • jkbose.nic.in is the official website.

  • Click the "JKBOSE 10th Result 2022" link on the homepage.

  • After entering the roll number, select the "see result" option.

  • Your Class 10 JKBOSE result will be shown on the screen.

  • Take a printout of the result after downloading it for your records.

For details on the result - go to the link jkbose.nic.in

Read Also
JKBOSE Class 12 Jammu division result 2022 released, here's how to check at jkbose.nic.in
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationJKBOSE 10th Jammu division result 2022 declared; here's how to download the scorecard

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Bihar: Police bust anti-India campaign WhatsApp group in Patna, one arrested

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai weather update: First time in July, no rain warning for city

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

Mumbai updates: Monsoon session of Maharashtra Legislature postponed

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

CBI arrests NHAI official, Pvt firm associate in Rs 10 lakh bribery case

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan

Amravati chemist killing: To probe possible conspiracy, NIA to take accused to Rajasthan