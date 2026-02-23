 J&K: Schools For Classes 9–12 Reopen In Kashmir After Winter Break
Schools in Kashmir reopened on Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12 after over two months of winter vacation. Classes from pre-primary to 8 are scheduled to resume on March 2. The government had announced winter breaks last November, with varying schedules for different class levels, concluding senior classes’ vacation on February 22.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 23, 2026, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
J&K: Schools For Classes 9–12 Reopen In Kashmir After Winter Break | File Pic (Representative image)

Srinagar: Schools across Kashmir reopened on Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12 after over two months of winter vacations, officials said.

The resumption of classes from pre-primary to 8 will take place on March 2, they said.

The government had in November announced winter vacations schedule for both government and private schools in Kashmir.

The winter vacation for primary classes was scheduled from November 26 last year to February 28 this year.

The winter vacation for classes 1 to 8 was scheduled from December 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026, while for the classes 9 to 12 from December 11, 2025 to February 22, 2026.

