J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates new steps towards medical education

The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 10:41 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals and said that it is a significant effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted; "This is an important effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!"

