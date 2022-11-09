J&K: Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates new steps towards medical education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the new era of medical education in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister hailed the government's decision to grant 265 DNB Post-Graduate medical seats across 20 district Government hospitals and said that it is a significant effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing a tweet by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya, the Prime Minister tweeted; "This is an important effort to empower the youth and further medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir!"

This is an important effort aimed at empowering the youth and furthering medical infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir! https://t.co/kPJY1PgAh4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2022