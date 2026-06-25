JIPMAT 2026 Result Declared At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat ; Over 11,500 Candidates Appeared

JIPMAT 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 on June 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.

JIPMAT serves as the entrance examination for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode on June 7, 2026, across 81 examination centres located in 61 cities, including one centre outside India.

According to the official data released by NTA, a total of 13,876 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,527 candidates appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 83.07 per cent.

Candidates can log in to the official JIPMAT portal using their credentials to view and download their scorecards.

Direct Link To Access Result

Direct Link To Check Notice

JIPMAT 2026 Result: How to Check JIPMAT 2026 Result?

Step 1: Visit the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 Result/Scorecard link.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Submit the details.

Step 5: View and download the scorecard.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.

JIPMAT 2026 Result: Gender-wise Participation

The gender-wise distribution of candidates is provided below:

Female Candidates

Registered: 5,785

Appeared: 4,830

Male Candidates

Registered: 8,091

Appeared: 6,697

Total

Registered: 13,876

Appeared: 11,527

JIPMAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Candidate Statistics

NTA also released category-wise participation data for JIPMAT 2026.

General

Registered: 8,714

Appeared: 7,073

Gen-EWS

Registered: 1,194

Appeared: 1,075

OBC (NCL)

Registered: 2,839

Appeared: 2,462

SC

Registered: 911

Appeared: 747

ST

Registered: 218

Appeared: 170

Grand Total

Registered: 13,876

Appeared: 11,527

JIPMAT 2026 Result: Divyangjan Candidate Participation

A total of 80 Divyangjan candidates registered for the examination, out of which 67 candidates appeared.

Registered Divyangjan Candidates: 80

Appeared Divyangjan Candidates: 67

JIPMAT 2026 Result: What Happens Next?

The agency clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, processing results, and sharing score data with IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Verification of eligibility conditions, certificates, self-declarations, and other admission-related documents will be carried out by the respective institutes during the admission process.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding counselling and admission procedures.