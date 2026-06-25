JIPMAT 2026 Result Declared At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat ; Over 11,500 Candidates Appeared

JIPMAT 2026 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 on June 24, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access and download their scorecards from the official website.
JIPMAT serves as the entrance examination for admission to the five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM) offered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. The examination was conducted in computer-based mode on June 7, 2026, across 81 examination centres located in 61 cities, including one centre outside India.
According to the official data released by NTA, a total of 13,876 candidates registered for the examination, while 11,527 candidates appeared, resulting in an attendance rate of 83.07 per cent.
Candidates can log in to the official JIPMAT portal using their credentials to view and download their scorecards.
JIPMAT 2026 Result: How to Check JIPMAT 2026 Result?
Step 1: Visit the official JIPMAT website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat/
Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 Result/Scorecard link.
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.
Step 4: Submit the details.
Step 5: View and download the scorecard.
Step 6: Take a printout for future reference.
JIPMAT 2026 Result: Gender-wise Participation
The gender-wise distribution of candidates is provided below:
Female Candidates
Registered: 5,785
Appeared: 4,830
Male Candidates
Registered: 8,091
Appeared: 6,697
Total
Registered: 13,876
Appeared: 11,527
JIPMAT 2026 Result: Category-wise Candidate Statistics
NTA also released category-wise participation data for JIPMAT 2026.
General
Registered: 8,714
Appeared: 7,073
Gen-EWS
Registered: 1,194
Appeared: 1,075
OBC (NCL)
Registered: 2,839
Appeared: 2,462
SC
Registered: 911
Appeared: 747
ST
Registered: 218
Appeared: 170
Grand Total
Registered: 13,876
Appeared: 11,527
JIPMAT 2026 Result: Divyangjan Candidate Participation
A total of 80 Divyangjan candidates registered for the examination, out of which 67 candidates appeared.
Registered Divyangjan Candidates: 80
Appeared Divyangjan Candidates: 67
JIPMAT 2026 Result: What Happens Next?
The agency clarified that its responsibility is limited to conducting the examination, processing results, and sharing score data with IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu. Verification of eligibility conditions, certificates, self-declarations, and other admission-related documents will be carried out by the respective institutes during the admission process.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for further updates regarding counselling and admission procedures.