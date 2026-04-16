JIPMAT 2026 Registration Begins: Check Important Dates And Details Here 

JIPMAT 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official notification for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bodh Gaya and the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu hold an entrance exam for admission to their Five-Year Integrated Programme in Management.

According to a notice issued on April 16, 2026, the application process for JIPMAT 2026 has begun entirely online. Candidates can apply through the official website, https://exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat. The agency does not accept offline applications.

Direct Link To Register

JIPMAT 2026 Registration: Exam Schedule & Details

Online Application Form Submission: 16 April 2026 to 10 May 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Last Date for Exam Fee Payment: 11 May 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Correction Window for Application Form: 12–14 May 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

JIPMAT 2026 Registration: Exam Details

Mode of Exam: Computer Based Test (CBT)

Medium of Question Paper: English

Pattern of Exam: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Duration of Exam: 150 minutes (2 hours 30 minutes)

Timing of Exam: 03:00 PM to 05:30 PM

Exam Centre: As mentioned on Admit Card

Date of Examination: 07 June 2026

The last date to submit the online application form is May 10, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM). Candidates must also complete the fee payment by May 11, 2026, while corrections in the application form can be made between May 12 and May 14, 2026.

The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on June 7, 2026, in the English language only. The exam will last 150 minutes (2:30 hours), running from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM. Additional information, such as exam location, admit card release date, and answer key schedule, will be announced later on the official NTA website.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Information Bulletin available on the NTA portal before applying. They must also ensure that their registered email ID and mobile number are active, as all communication will be sent through these channels.

For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 / 69227700 or email jipmat@nta.ac.in.