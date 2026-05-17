JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat; Edit Application Form By 11:50 PM

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 today, May 17, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Registered candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat .

The correction facility was opened on May 15, 2026, and is available only once. After candidates submit the corrected form, no further changes will be allowed.

Direct Link To Check Notification

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit JIPMAT 2026 Application Form

Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat .

Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 application correction link.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Edit the permitted fields.

Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if applicable.

Step 6: Submit the corrected application form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Fields That Can and Cannot Be Edited

Fields That Cannot Be Changed

Candidates will not be allowed to edit the following details:

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent and present address

Emergency contact details

Photograph

Fields Allowed to Be Changed

Candidates can modify the following details, as permitted by NTA:

Candidate’s name (only one among candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name)

Class 10 details

Class 12 details

Examination city choices

Gender

Date of birth

Category

Sub-category/PwD/PwBD status

Signature

Aadhaar details (for candidates who did not register using Aadhaar)

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Additional Fee for Certain Changes

If modifications in category or PwD/PwBD status result in a higher application fee, candidates must pay the difference online using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. Any excess fee paid earlier will not be refunded.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Instructions

NTA has clarified that the correction facility is a one-time opportunity. Once the edited application form is submitted, the details will be frozen and no further corrections will be permitted.

Candidates are advised to review their forms carefully and complete all required changes before 11:50 PM today to avoid last-minute technical issues.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Exam Date

The JIPMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at exam centers across India and abroad.

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Helpdesk Details

For any queries related to JIPMAT 2026, candidates can contact NTA at

Helpline Number: 011-40759000

Email: jipmat@nta.ac.in

Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination.