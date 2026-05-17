JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window Closes Today At exams.nta.nic.in/jipmat; Edit Application Form By 11:50 PM

JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2026 today, May 17, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Registered candidates who wish to make changes to their application forms can do so by visiting the official website, .
The correction facility was opened on May 15, 2026, and is available only once. After candidates submit the corrected form, no further changes will be allowed.
Direct Link To Check Notification
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: How to Edit JIPMAT 2026 Application Form
Candidates can follow the steps below to make corrections:
Step 1: Visit the official website at .
Step 2: Click on the JIPMAT 2026 application correction link.
Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.
Step 4: Edit the permitted fields.
Step 5: Pay the additional fee, if applicable.
Step 6: Submit the corrected application form.
Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Fields That Can and Cannot Be Edited
Fields That Cannot Be Changed
Candidates will not be allowed to edit the following details:
Mobile number
Email address
Permanent and present address
Emergency contact details
Photograph
Fields Allowed to Be Changed
Candidates can modify the following details, as permitted by NTA:
Candidate’s name (only one among candidate’s name, father’s name, or mother’s name)
Class 10 details
Class 12 details
Examination city choices
Gender
Date of birth
Category
Sub-category/PwD/PwBD status
Signature
Aadhaar details (for candidates who did not register using Aadhaar)
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Additional Fee for Certain Changes
If modifications in category or PwD/PwBD status result in a higher application fee, candidates must pay the difference online using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI. Any excess fee paid earlier will not be refunded.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Important Instructions
NTA has clarified that the correction facility is a one-time opportunity. Once the edited application form is submitted, the details will be frozen and no further corrections will be permitted.
Candidates are advised to review their forms carefully and complete all required changes before 11:50 PM today to avoid last-minute technical issues.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Exam Date
The JIPMAT 2026 examination will be conducted on June 7, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM, in computer-based test (CBT) mode at exam centers across India and abroad.
JIPMAT 2026 Correction Window: Helpdesk Details
For any queries related to JIPMAT 2026, candidates can contact NTA at
Helpline Number: 011-40759000
Email: jipmat@nta.ac.in
Candidates should regularly visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the examination.