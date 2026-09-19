Jharkhand To Partner With IIT (ISM), Ranchi University To Improve Drinking Water Quality, Supply & Maintenance Across State | Representative Image

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has decided to engage academic institutions as knowledge partners to improve the implementation of drinking water schemes and ensure better quality of potable water, an official said on Saturday.

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The department will soon sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, Ranchi University and Nirmala College, Ranchi, for the purpose, he said.

Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS) Secretary Abu Imran held a meeting with officials and professors of the institutions on Friday to discuss the department's operation and maintenance policy.

"The involvement of academic institutions will enhance the quality of the schemes and help ensure a regular supply of clean drinking water to the public," Imran said, according to a statement.

The institutions will provide technical expertise on issues including pipeline leak detection, design of water supply schemes, and their operation and maintenance, it said.

Joint research will also be undertaken to study iron, fluoride and total dissolved solids (TDS) levels in water across the state, it added.

An action plan will be prepared to assess the impact of environmental degradation on water sources in mining areas, particularly Dhanbad and Jharia, and to ensure their long-term sustainability, the statement said.

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