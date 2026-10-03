Jharkhand Specialist Doctor Recruitment 2026: Government To Appoint 306 Specialist Doctors Under Health Department, NHM; Applications Begin October 8 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has initiated a process to appoint 306 specialist doctors to strengthen the state's healthcare services, an official statement said on Saturday.

Also Watch:

The online application process for these posts will begin on October 8 and conclude on October 31, it said.

"Of the total posts, 200 posts will be for non-teaching specialist medical officers and 106 for specialist medical officers. The specialist doctors will be appointed to various health institutions," the statement said.

The appointments will be made under the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare and the National Health Mission (NHM).

According to the statement, the 200 non-teaching posts cover specialists in anaesthesia, dermatology, ENT, forensic science, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, paediatrics, pathology, medicine, psychiatry, radiology, and surgery.

Doctors specialising in anaesthesia, dermatology, ENT, obstetrics and gynaecology, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, general medicine, psychiatry, radiology, and surgery will be selected for 106 medical officer posts under the National Health Mission, it stated.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)