Jharkhand: RIMS Suspends All Classes Including MBBS Over A Students' Clash

Hundreds of students have been ordered to evacuate the hostel within 24 hours. | Representational Photo

Jharkhand: The Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Jharkhand's largest hospital and medical college, is in turmoil as it temporarily suspends all academic activities for undergraduate students. This decision resulted from a clash between students of two batches during a birthday celebration, which escalated into an alarming display of indiscipline and disobedience against the administration's instructions. As a result, hundreds of students have been ordered to evacuate the hostel within 24 hours. And this has led to protests and agitation on campus.

What led to classes suspension:

According to the report, the incident that triggered this drastic measure took place on Tuesday night, when a group of students reportedly vandalized parts of the director's residence and misbehaved with security guards. The RIMS administration nods to this decision to the continuous pattern of indiscipline and disregard for authority, which has been a serious concern.

Following that, the Dean of Students' Welfare, Dr Shiv, said, "They will revoke suspension in batches. The notice to come back will be put on the institution's website. The students will need to come back with their parents." In addition to that, he also said "The parents will be asked to submit an affidavit and an undertaking declaring that their ward will not indulge in any nuisance and will stick to the discipline/norms of the institution. Failing which they will attract action."

Students' response:

Students said the entire batch has a strength of at least 150 students. Few could be responsible. How all have been suspended? The students asked why they suffered from the misdeeds of a handful of students.

They were seen in a belligerent mood and refused to budge from the front of the administrative building. Hundreds of students have been agitating since morning against the orders of the RIMS administration to vacate the hostel.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)