Jharkhand Public Service Commission Cancels JET-2024 Exam In Ranchi Over Question Paper Shortage; Rescheduling To Be Announced Later | file pic

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Public Service Commission on Sunday cancelled two JET-2024 exams at two centres due to the shortage of question papers and readability issues, officials said.

The Jharkhand Eligibility Test were cancelled at Sardar Patel Public School in Bokaro district and ASTVS District CM School of Excellence in Ranchi.

The affected subjects were education (Code-009) and Oriya (Code-023), respectively, they said.

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"The decision to cancel the examinations of the two subjects at the two centres was taken due to insufficient question papers and readability issues," the Commission said in a release.

"The rescheduling of the aforementioned two subjects’ examinations will be notified separately," the release stated.

At the Bokaro centre, some candidates created a ruckus after question papers for the Oriya subject fell short, a police official said.

"As soon as we received the information, we reached the spot. The candidates were demanding cancellation of the exam as question papers were insufficient," Bokaro SP Nathu Singh Meena.

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