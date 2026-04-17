Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026 Declared At jacresults.com; Check Scorecards Via SMS, DigiLocker & Website

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: The JAC Class 9 Result 2026 has been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council, and students may view their scorecards online at jacresults.com.

Direct link to check the result

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Students can use the following procedures to check the JAC 9th Result 2026 by SMS:

Step 1: On your phone, launch the SMS app.

Step 2: Write a fresh message

Step 3: Enter your roll number, JAC9.

Step 4: Send the message to 5676750.

Step 5: Await the response; you will receive an SMS with your results soon.

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to check the result online

Step 1: Go to jacresults.com, the official website.

Step 2: Select "JAC Result of Class 9 Examination 2026."

Step 3: Type the Roll Number and Roll Code.

Step 4: Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: See the outcome that appears on the screen.

Step 6: Print the outcome after downloading it for further use.

Direct link to check the result

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Steps to check the result via Digilocker

Students can use the procedures listed below to view their JAC Class 9 results:

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website or launch the app.

Step 2: Use your mobile number or Aadhaar to log in (register if you're new).

Step 3: In the Education area, look for Jharkhand Academic Council.

Step 4: Click "Class 9 Marksheet" and pick 2026.

Step 5: Accurately enter your roll number and code.

Step 6: To view and download your marksheet, click "Get Document."

Note: A few days after the results are posted online, students can pick up their original marksheets from their individual schools.

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

The JAC Class 9 Result 2026 will include key details such as the board name (JAC), the student’s full name, father’s and mother’s names, roll number and roll code, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks scored, grades, and the qualifying status indicating whether the student has passed or failed.

Jharkhand JAC Class 9 Result 2026: Passing criteria

Students are deemed successful if they receive more than 33% of the possible points on the final test. According to the division system, pupils who score between 33% and 45% are placed in third division, those who score between 45% and 60% in second division, and those who score more than 60% in first division.