Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Result 2026 Declared At jacresults.com; Students Must Contact Schools For Scorecards

Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Result 2026: The JAC 8th Result 2026 has been formally announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The Class VIII results are only available via the school login credentials on the official website, jacresults.com, according to the council.

For their subject-specific grades and preliminary scorecards, students are encouraged to get in touch with their individual institutions. The public interface does not offer roll number-based search or direct student login.

According to the media reports, this year, 4.81 lakh (4,81,647) kids passed the JAC Class 8 exam; the overall pass rate was 93.31%. With a pass rate of 93.70 percent for female students and 92.89 percent for male students, female students did better than their male counterparts.

Direct link to check the result

Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to jacresults.com, the official JAC results website.

Step 2. Select the "Class VIII Result 2026 – School Login" link.

Step 3: Enter the principal login information and school code that the council has issued.

Step 4: Enter the information to gain access to the dashboard

Step 5: Download the individual student marksheets or the combined result file.

Direct link to check the result

In accordance with school rules, give students and parents printed copies of the results.

Written exam results and school-based internal assessments are used to create class 8 results. In order to minimise inconsistencies and enable schools to confirm grades prior to providing students with final grade cards, the council routes the results through schools.

Details mentioned on result

The candidate's name, roll number, total marks, subject-specific scores, pass percentage, qualifying status, and other pertinent information will all be included in the JAC Class 8 scorecard PDF.