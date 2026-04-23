Jharkhand JAC 10th Result 2026 Declared At jacresults.com; Direct Link Here

JAC 10th Results 2026: The results for Class 10 (Matric) have been released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). On the official website, jacresults.com, students can view their results. Approximately 7.48 lakh kids took the 2026 JAC board exams this year.

Direct link to check the result

JAC 10th Results 2026: Websites to Check

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

jacexamportal.in

JAC 10th Results 2026: Steps to Check Online

Students can download their scores by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the JAC website.

Step 2: Select "JAC Class 10 Result 2026" or "JAC Class 12 Result 2026."

Step 3: Input your roll code and roll number.

Step 4: Send in the information

Step 5: See and get your outcome

Step 6: Print off a copy for your records.

Direct link to check the result

JAC 10th Results 2026: Steps to check the result via SMS

Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: For Class 10, type: JHA10 Roll Number.

Step 3: For Class 12, type: RESULT JAC12 Roll Code Roll Number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to 5676750 (Class 10) or 56263 (Class 12).

Step 5: Wait for the reply message from the board.

Step 6: Your result will be sent to your mobile number via SMS.

JAC 10th Results 2026: Details Mentioned on JAC Scorecard

The JAC Result 2026 will include key details such as the student’s name, roll number and roll code, and date of birth. It will also mention the total marks or aggregate, along with the names of the father and mother, and the school name. In addition, the scorecard will display subject-wise marks, division or grade, and the final result status indicating whether the student has passed or failed.