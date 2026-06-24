Jharkhand BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins; Candidates Can Apply Till July 2

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the online application process for admission to BTech and BE programmes at engineering institutions across the state for the academic year 2026-27. Between June 24 and July 2, 2026, eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JCECEB portal

To be eligible for admission, candidates must have qualified JEE Main 2026 and meet the academic requirements set by the board. Applicants should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, along with one of the specified optional subjects. Candidates from the General category must obtain a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in the qualifying examination, whereas those belonging to reserved categories are required to secure at least 40% marks.

Direct Link To Apply

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Important Dates

Online application process begins: June 24, 2026

Last date to submit applications: July 2, 2026

Application correction window: July 3, 2026

Publication of State Merit List: July 5, 2026

Counselling and seat allotment schedule: To be announced separately by JCECEB

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the Jharkhand BTech Admissions

Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB and open the JCECE 2026 B.Tech Counselling Registration portal.

Step 2: Log in using your JEE Main 2026 application number and date of birth.

Step 3: Complete the registration form by providing the necessary personal, academic, and category-related details.

Step 4: Upload the required documents as per the prescribed specifications.

Step 5: Pay the counselling fee through available online payment methods such as net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.

Step 6: Review the entered details, submit the application form, and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Application Fees

General / EWS / BC-I / BC-II candidates: ₹500

SC / ST / Female candidates (all categories): ₹350

Divyang (PwD) candidates of any category: ₹350

Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

Through the official payment gateway during registration/application submission.

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Documents Required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

JEE Main 2026 scorecard

JEE Main 2026 admit card

Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate

Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate

Jharkhand domicile certificate

Category/caste certificate (if applicable)

Recent passport-size photograph

Scanned copy of signature

Aadhaar card or any other valid government-issued identity proof