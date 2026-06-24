Jharkhand BTech Admission 2026 Registration Begins; Candidates Can Apply Till July 2

Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) has commenced the online application process for admission to BTech and BE programmes at engineering institutions across the state for the academic year 2026-27. Between June 24 and July 2, 2026, eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official JCECEB portal
To be eligible for admission, candidates must have qualified JEE Main 2026 and meet the academic requirements set by the board. Applicants should have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects, along with one of the specified optional subjects. Candidates from the General category must obtain a minimum of 45% aggregate marks in the qualifying examination, whereas those belonging to reserved categories are required to secure at least 40% marks.
Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Important Dates
Online application process begins: June 24, 2026
Last date to submit applications: July 2, 2026
Application correction window: July 3, 2026
Publication of State Merit List: July 5, 2026
Counselling and seat allotment schedule: To be announced separately by JCECEB
Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: How to Apply
Candidates can check out the steps below to apply for the Jharkhand BTech Admissions
Step 1: Visit the official website of JCECEB and open the JCECE 2026 B.Tech Counselling Registration portal.
Step 2: Log in using your JEE Main 2026 application number and date of birth.
Step 3: Complete the registration form by providing the necessary personal, academic, and category-related details.
Step 4: Upload the required documents as per the prescribed specifications.
Step 5: Pay the counselling fee through available online payment methods such as net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.
Step 6: Review the entered details, submit the application form, and download or print the confirmation page for future reference.
Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Application Fees
General / EWS / BC-I / BC-II candidates: ₹500
SC / ST / Female candidates (all categories): ₹350
Divyang (PwD) candidates of any category: ₹350
Payment Mode:
Credit Card
Debit Card
Net Banking
UPI
Through the official payment gateway during registration/application submission.
Jharkhand BTech Admissions 2026: Documents Required
Applicants should keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:
JEE Main 2026 scorecard
JEE Main 2026 admit card
Class 10 mark sheet and passing certificate
Class 12 mark sheet and passing certificate
Jharkhand domicile certificate
Category/caste certificate (if applicable)
Recent passport-size photograph
Scanned copy of signature
Aadhaar card or any other valid government-issued identity proof