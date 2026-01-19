Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026 Released At jacexamportal.in; Exams Start February 3

Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: The admission cards for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been made available by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi. Using their school ID and password, students taking the 2026 board examinations can access and get their hall passes from the official website, jacexamportal.in.

Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Important date and time

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam

Exam dates: February 3 to February 17

Shift: Morning shift

Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam

Exam dates: February 3 to February 23

Shift: Afternoon shift

Exam mode (Class 10 & 12)

Mode: Pen-and-paper

Shift: Single shift per session

JAC Practical and Viva-Voce Exams

Dates: February 24 to March 7

Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Steps to download the admit card

Students are advised to follow the below steps to download admit card:

Step 1: Go to jacexamportal.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the admission card link.

Step 3: Select the login for the school.

Step 4: Enter the login information, including the password and school ID.

Step 5: Download the admission card.

Direct link to download class 10 admit card

Direct link to download class 12 admit card

Before distributing the Jharlhand Board 10th and 12th admission card 2026, school administrators must affix the principal's signature and the school's seal. These are required since the admit cards won't be valid without the stamp and signature. Additionally, candidates must ensure that they bring their exam admit cards to the testing location on test day. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates carry a copy of their admission card till the Jharkhand Board results are made public.

Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Details mentioned on admit card

Student’s name

Roll number

Photograph of the student

Guardian’s name

Exam date and time

Subject

Exam centre details

Exam centre address

Exam-day instructions

Any other important information

For more information school and students are advised to visit the official website.