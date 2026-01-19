Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026 Released At jacexamportal.in; Exams Start February 3

Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: The admission cards for the 2026 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams have been made available by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Ranchi. Using their school ID and password, students taking the 2026 board examinations can access and get their hall passes from the official website, jacexamportal.in.
Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Important date and time
Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam
Exam dates: February 3 to February 17
Shift: Morning shift
Jharkhand Board Class 12 Exam
Exam dates: February 3 to February 23
Shift: Afternoon shift
Exam mode (Class 10 & 12)
Mode: Pen-and-paper
Shift: Single shift per session
JAC Practical and Viva-Voce Exams
Dates: February 24 to March 7
Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Steps to download the admit card
Students are advised to follow the below steps to download admit card:
Step 1: Go to jacexamportal.in, the official website.
Step 2: Select the admission card link.
Step 3: Select the login for the school.
Step 4: Enter the login information, including the password and school ID.
Step 5: Download the admission card.
Direct link to download class 10 admit card
Direct link to download class 12 admit card
Before distributing the Jharlhand Board 10th and 12th admission card 2026, school administrators must affix the principal's signature and the school's seal. These are required since the admit cards won't be valid without the stamp and signature. Additionally, candidates must ensure that they bring their exam admit cards to the testing location on test day. Additionally, it is recommended that candidates carry a copy of their admission card till the Jharkhand Board results are made public.
Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026: Details mentioned on admit card
Student’s name
Roll number
Photograph of the student
Guardian’s name
Exam date and time
Subject
Exam centre details
Exam centre address
Exam-day instructions
Any other important information
For more information school and students are advised to visit the official website.