e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand: Biometric attendance compulsory for teachers; mobiles not allowed in class

Jharkhand: Biometric attendance compulsory for teachers; mobiles not allowed in class

The decision was taken during a meeting with the Block Education promotion and Jharkhand education sector officers.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand: Biometric attendance compulsory for teachers; mobiles not allowed in class | twitter
Follow us on

Ranchi: Government school teachers in Jharkhand will not be permitted to bring cell phones to class. At the same time, teachers won't even receive their pay without biometric attendance. Numerous such recommendations have been made by the Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Department. These new instructions reportedly came from Department Secretary Ravi Kumar, who also provided them to teachers at public schools.

According to the new rules, teachers should either go to the principal of the school or keep their mobile phones in the locker allotted to them before they enter the classroom. The decision was made because many teachers in several schools of the state were seen using their phones instead of teaching the students.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Is decision to ban mobiles in schools correct? Principals, parents, students weigh in
article-image

The decision was taken during a meeting with the Block Education promotion and Jharkhand education sector officers. The officials also discussed developing guidelines and the current situation of government schools in Jharkhand.

Increasingly, it is now required for teachers to record attendance via biometrics, depending on which their salary and honorarium would be decided. Teachers' salaries may also be deducted if they fail to mark their attendance using biometrics, and action would be taken against them.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NExT Exam 2023: MBBS exam to be conducted by NBE, proposal to merge body under NMC

NExT Exam 2023: MBBS exam to be conducted by NBE, proposal to merge body under NMC

Cold wave shuts schools in these cities of Uttar Pradesh and other states

Cold wave shuts schools in these cities of Uttar Pradesh and other states

Jharkhand: Biometric attendance compulsory for teachers; mobiles not allowed in class

Jharkhand: Biometric attendance compulsory for teachers; mobiles not allowed in class

NEP 2020: New curriculum till class 2 to be launched soon; read details here

NEP 2020: New curriculum till class 2 to be launched soon; read details here

RPSC paper leak: Rajasthan Police announces Rs 25K reward on each of two key accused

RPSC paper leak: Rajasthan Police announces Rs 25K reward on each of two key accused