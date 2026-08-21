JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Check Steps To Download

JENPAS UG Counselling 2026: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the Round 2 seat allotment result for JENPAS UG Counselling 2026. Candidates who registered for the counselling process and submitted their choices can check their allotment status online at the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/jenpas-ug/.

To access the JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result, candidates need to log in using their roll number and password. Candidates allotted seats in this round must complete the seat acceptance fee payment, wherever applicable, and report to the allotted institute for document verification by August 23, 2026.

JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the important dates for the JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result.

Round 2 seat allotment result: August 21, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment for fresh allottees, document verification and admission: August 21 to August 23, 2026

Candidate withdrawal: August 21 to August 23, 2026

Round 3 registration and choice filling: August 24 to August 25, 2026

Round 3 seat allotment result: August 27, 2026

Seat acceptance fee payment for fresh allottees, document verification and admission: August 27 to August 30, 2026

Candidates should contact their allotted institutes or visit the respective institute websites to check the reporting timings and specific admission requirements.

JENPAS UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check Result

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official WBJEEB website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JENPAS UG 2026 section on the homepage.

Step 3: Find and click on Round 2 Seat Allotment Result for JENPAS (UG) Counselling 2026.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and password.

Step 5: Submit the login details.

Step 6: The JENPAS UG Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the allotment details and download the result for future reference.

JENPAS UG 2026 Document Verification

Candidates reporting to their allotted institutes for document verification must carry the following documents in original along with one self-attested copy of each:

Provisional Seat Allotment Letter

JENPAS UG Rank Card

Class 10 admit card or birth certificate and Class 12 mark sheet

Undertaking from the candidate as per the prescribed format

Unique Allotment ID generated through the candidate's login

West Bengal domicile certificate

SC/ST/OBC-A/OBC-B certificate issued by the competent authority, if applicable

EWS certificate and PwD certificate, if applicable

Candidates are advised to complete all required counselling formalities within the stipulated deadline and keep copies of their allotment and verification documents for future reference.