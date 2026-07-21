JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Declared; Accept Allotted Seats By July 23

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), has announced the Round 3 seat allotment result for JEECUP Counselling 2026. Candidates who participated in the third round of counselling can now check their allotment status by logging in to the official counselling portal using their application number and password.

Candidates allotted seats in Round 3 must complete the admission formalities, including payment of the seat acceptance fee, document verification, and selecting either the Freeze or Float option within the stipulated deadline. Failure to complete these steps may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.

Those who were not allotted a seat in Round 3 will automatically be considered for subsequent counselling rounds, subject to eligibility and seat availability.

Direct Link To Check

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: July 21, 2026

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: July 21 to July 23, 2026

Document Verification at District Help Centres: July 21 to July 24, 2026

Last Date to Withdraw Allotted Seat: July 25, 2026

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: July 30, 2026

Commencement of Classes: August 1, 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3: How to Check JEECUP Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to download their allotment letter:

Step 1: Visit the official JEECUP counselling portal at jeecup.admissions.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the 'JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result' link.

Step 3: Log in using the application number, password, and security pin.

Step 4: View the allotted college and branch details.

Step 5: Download and print the allotment letter for future reference.

The allotment letter includes details such as the candidate's name, application number, category, rank, counselling round, allotted institute and branch, along with admission instructions.

What to Do After Round 3 Seat Allotment

Candidates who have been allotted seats must complete the following steps:

Pay the seat acceptance-cum-counselling fee online.

Choose the Freeze option if satisfied with the allotted institute and branch, or Float if they wish to be considered for upgradation in the next counselling round.

Complete document verification at the designated district help centre as per the counselling schedule.

Report to the allotted institute after successful verification and payment of the admission fee within the prescribed timeline.

JEECUP counselling is conducted for admission to diploma programmes offered by government, aided, and private polytechnic institutions across Uttar Pradesh. Seat allotment is based on candidates' JEECUP 2026 rank, category, preferences filled during counselling, and seat availability.