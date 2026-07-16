JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Starts At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Can Submit Preferences Till July 19

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP, has begun the choice-filling procedure for Round 3 today, July 16, 2026. Candidates must use the official website to submit their college and course preferences before attending Round 3 counselling. To log in, they will need their PIN, password, and application number.

The process must be finished by July 19, 2026. On July 20, the Round 3 seat allocation results for 2026 will be revealed. Candidates' preferences, seat availability, category, and other important considerations will all be taken into account while allocating seats.

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JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Important dates

Choice Filling/Modification: July 16 to July 19, 2026

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: July 20, 2026

Online Fee Payment (Freeze/Float Option): July 21 to July 23, 2026

Document Verification: July 21 to July 24, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)

Seat Withdrawal (Rounds 1 to 3): July 25, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Commencement of Academic Session 2026–27: August 1, 2026

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Steps to fill the counselling form

Candidates can finish their choice-filling procedure by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the JEECUP counselling website.

Step 2: To log in, enter your application number and password.

Step 3: Select the JEECUP choice-filling link.

Step 4: Decide on your preferred college and courses.

Step 5: Examine and secure your selections.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for your records.

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Required documents

Candidates participating in the JEECUP 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready:

JEECUP 2026 Rank Card

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card

Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Domicile Certificate

Recent Passport-Size Photographs

Valid Photo Identity Proof (such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID or Driving Licence)

JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Important Dates

Candidates who wish to participate in Round 4 of the JEECUP 2026 counselling process should note the following schedule:

Choice Filling/Modification: July 27 to July 29, 2026

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: July 30, 2026

Freeze/Float Option Selection and Online Fee Payment: July 31 to August 3, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)

Document Verification at District Help Centres: July 31 to August 4, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)

Last Date to Withdraw Allotted Seat: August 5, 2026

Commencement of Academic Session 2026–27: August 1, 2026