JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling Starts At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Candidates Can Submit Preferences Till July 19

JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP, has begun the choice-filling procedure for Round 3 today, July 16, 2026. Candidates must use the official website to submit their college and course preferences before attending Round 3 counselling. To log in, they will need their PIN, password, and application number.
The process must be finished by July 19, 2026. On July 20, the Round 3 seat allocation results for 2026 will be revealed. Candidates' preferences, seat availability, category, and other important considerations will all be taken into account while allocating seats.
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Important dates
Choice Filling/Modification: July 16 to July 19, 2026
Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: July 20, 2026
Online Fee Payment (Freeze/Float Option): July 21 to July 23, 2026
Document Verification: July 21 to July 24, 2026 (till 6:00 PM)
Seat Withdrawal (Rounds 1 to 3): July 25, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
Commencement of Academic Session 2026–27: August 1, 2026
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Steps to fill the counselling form
Candidates can finish their choice-filling procedure by following these steps:
Step 1: Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the JEECUP counselling website.
Step 2: To log in, enter your application number and password.
Step 3: Select the JEECUP choice-filling link.
Step 4: Decide on your preferred college and courses.
Step 5: Examine and secure your selections.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page for your records.
JEECUP Counselling 2026 Round 3 Choice Filling: Required documents
Candidates participating in the JEECUP 2026 counselling process should keep the following documents ready:
JEECUP 2026 Rank Card
JEECUP 2026 Admit Card
Class 10 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
Class 12 Mark Sheet and Passing Certificate
Category Certificate (if applicable)
Domicile Certificate
Recent Passport-Size Photographs
Valid Photo Identity Proof (such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID or Driving Licence)
JEECUP Counselling 2026: Round 4 Important Dates
Candidates who wish to participate in Round 4 of the JEECUP 2026 counselling process should note the following schedule:
Choice Filling/Modification: July 27 to July 29, 2026
Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: July 30, 2026
Freeze/Float Option Selection and Online Fee Payment: July 31 to August 3, 2026 (up to 5:00 PM)
Document Verification at District Help Centres: July 31 to August 4, 2026 (up to 6:00 PM)
Last Date to Withdraw Allotted Seat: August 5, 2026
Commencement of Academic Session 2026–27: August 1, 2026