JEECUP Counselling 2022: Round 4 registration begins tomorrow; know important dates

Candidates who passed the UP Polytechnic 2022 exam but were not given a seat in rounds one, two, or three of counselling may apply for round four of the JEECUP Counseling 2022. Eight rounds of JEECUP counselling will be held in total in 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
Representational image | PTI

Lucknow: On September 25, 2022, the fourth round of the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) counselling will start. On the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, applicants can submit their applications for JEECUP counselling 2022 round 4. To register for JEECUP round 4 counselling, candidates must log in using their application number and password, complete the application form, pay the registration cost, fill out the selections, and choose the locking option.

Admissions to a variety of programmes offered by polytechnic institutions in the state of Uttar Pradesh are handled by the JEECUP counselling 2022. On July 19, the results of the counselling were released.

Read these important dates:

Round 4 registration begins - September 25, 2022

Last date to register- September 26, 2022

Choice filling and locking- September 25 - 26, 2022

Round 4 seat allotment- September 27, 2022

Document verification- September 28 - 30, 2022

Fee deposition- September 28 - 30, 2022

Round 5 registrations begins- September 28, 2022

