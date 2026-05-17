JEECUP 2026 Registration Closes Today: Last Chance For UP Polytechnic Aspirants To Apply At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP 2026 Registration: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), will close the registration window for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) or UPJEE(P) 2026 today, May 17, 2026. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can complete the registration process through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in/.

The application deadline was originally set for April 30, 2026. It was later extended to May 11 and subsequently revised once again to May 17, 2026, giving candidates additional time to complete their registrations.

Applicants are advised to submit their forms well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues or server delays.

Direct Link To Apply

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Last Date to Apply: May 17, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: May 17, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: May 25, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Exam Dates: June 2 to June 9, 2026

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Exam Schedule

According to the official schedule, the UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2026 examination for Groups A, B, C, D, E, F, G, H, I, L, and K1 to K8 will be conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2026.

The examination will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode at designated centres across Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2026 Registration: How to Apply for JEECUP 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in/

Step 2: Click on the JEECUP 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register using basic details such as name, mobile number, and email ID.

Step 4: Log in with the generated credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the application form carefully.

Step 6: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee online.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Application Fee

Candidates must pay the application fee online while submitting the JEECUP 2026 application form.

General/OBC candidates: ₹300

SC/ST and other reserved category candidates: ₹200

JEECUP 2026 Registration: Admit Card

The JEECUP 2026 admit cards will be released on May 25, 2026. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by logging in to the candidate portal using their application number and password.