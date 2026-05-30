JEECUP 2026 Admit Card OUT For Remaining Groups At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Exams Scheduled Between June 2–9

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card For Remaining Groups: With the exception of groups A, E1, and E2, all other groups' JEECUP 2026 admit cards have been made available by the Joint Entrance Examination Council (JEEC), UP. Applicants can visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in to download their 2026 JEECUP admit card. Students must enter their application number and password in order to download the hall pass. On the hall pass, students can view the exam date, time, and center address. The 2026 JEECUP exam is scheduled for June 2–9.

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card For Remaining Groups: Steps to download admit card

To download the JEECUP admit card, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official JEECUP website.

Step 2: Click the link for the JEECUP admit card.

Step 3: Enter your login information and click "Submit."

Step 4: It will show the admit card.

Step 5: Print it out after downloading it.

Step 6: Additionally, download the JEECUP 2026 admit card.

JEECUP 2026 Admit Card For Remaining Groups: Exam Day Guidelines for JEECUP 2026

Here are some key details about the JEECUP 2026 admit card for students taking the exam:

Mandatory Documents

Carry your JEECUP 2026 admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

Entry to the exam centre will be strictly denied without these documents.

Keep your admit card handy, as it may be checked multiple times during the exam.

Reporting & Entry Rules

Reach the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit card.

Late entry may not be allowed under any circumstances.

Admit Card Instructions

Do not overwrite or tamper with any information on the UPJEE Polytechnic Admit Card 2026.

Ensure all details on the admit card are clearly visible and intact.

During the Examination

The invigilator may ask candidates to show their admit card at any point during the exam.

Follow all instructions given by the exam authorities inside the hall.

Prohibited Items

Do not carry any of the following items into the exam hall:

Electronic devices (mobile phones, smartwatches, etc.)

Calculators, log tables

Written notes or papers

Edible items

Any other unauthorised materials

General Instructions

Maintain discipline and follow exam hall guidelines strictly.

Any violation of rules may lead to disqualification.

For more information candidates are advised to check the official website.