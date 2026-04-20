JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Expected Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here’s How To Check |

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam results will be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, April 20 at the latest. Candidates must use their application number and password to access their official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in order to view the results. The final keys are often released by NTA a few hours or days prior to the release of the JEE Mains results. As a result, not only the outcome but also the final keys are expected at jeemain.nta.nic.in in the near future. Approximately 11.23 lakh applicants took the JEE Mains session 2 exams this year.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit to the jeemain.nta.nic.in in your browser.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click the "Result of JEE (Main)" or "View Scorecard" link.

Step 3: On the JEE Main 2026 login page, enter your application number and password.

Step 4: Type in the CAPTCHA security code that shows up on the screen.Click the "Submit" button.

Step 5: When your JEE Main scorecard appears, download it and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Final Answer key

The candidates' results and scores will be determined using the final JEE Mains answer key, which will be made public once the candidates' objections have been reviewed. The JEE Main 2026 results will be prepared using the answers provided on the final answer keys.

Candidates must visit the official website in order to download the JEE Mains final keys. The final answer key PDF will be accessible on the home page.The final keys can be downloaded without logging in.

The specifics of the omitted questions will also be included in the NTA JEE final keys.All candidates for that shift will receive +4 bonus points for each question that is dropped.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026

The JEE Mains cutoff percentile for JEE Advanced 2026 qualification and the students' All India Ranks will be included in the JEE Mains session 2 results. Seat distribution and admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs through JoSAA counselling will be based on the ranks.