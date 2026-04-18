JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 Expected By April 20 At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Top 2.5 Lakh To Qualify For JEE Advanced

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The JEE Main 2026 session 2 exam results will be made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on April 20 at the latest. Candidates must use their application number and password to access their official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, in order to view the results. The final keys are often released by NTA a few hours or days prior to the release of the JEE Mains results. As a result, not only the outcome but also the final keys are expected at jeemain.nta.nic.in in the near future.

Approximately 11.23 lakh applicants took the JEE Mains session 2 exams this year. In the meantime, the top 2.5 lakh applicants will be qualified to take the JEE Advanced 2026 exam in order to be admitted to IIT.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Here's how to view the 2026 JEE Mains results:

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in in your browser.

Step 2: Locate and click the "Result of JEE (Main)" or "View Scorecard" link on the main site.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password in the JEE Main 2026 login page.

Step 4: Enter the CAPTCHA security code that appears on the screen.Press the "Submit" button.

Step 5: Your JEE Main scorecard will show up; download it and print it out for your records.

Direct link to check the result

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Final Answer key

The candidates' results and scores will be determined using the final JEE Mains answer key, which will be made public once the candidates' objections have been reviewed. The JEE Main 2026 results will be prepared using the answers provided on the final answer keys.

Candidates must visit the official website in order to download the JEE Mains final keys. The final answer key PDF will be accessible on the home page.The final keys can be downloaded without logging in.

The specifics of the omitted questions will also be included in the NTA JEE final keys.All candidates for that shift will receive +4 bonus points for each question that is dropped.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Tie-breaking rule

The National Testing Agency uses a tie-breaking rule when two candidates reach the same percentile. Higher scores in mathematics are prioritised, followed by physics and chemistry. In the ranking procedure, the elder candidate is given preference if the tie continues.

The JEE Mains cutoff percentile for JEE Advanced 2026 qualification and the students' All India Ranks will be included in the JEE Mains session 2 results. Seat distribution and admission to NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs through JoSAA counselling will be based on the ranks.