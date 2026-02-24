JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026 Closes Tomorrow At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Exam From April 2 To 9

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: The NTA JEE Mains official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, is currently accepting registrations for the April JEE Mains 2026. The deadline for registering for JEE Mains is tomorrow, February 25, 2026. Candidate can visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in to register.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: 1 Februray 2026

Last Date to Apply: 25 February 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

Last Date for Payment: 25 February 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Application fees

Male Candidates (Unreserved / EWS / OBC)

Centres in India – ₹1,000

Centres Outside India – ₹5,000

Female Candidates (Unreserved / EWS / OBC)

Centres in India – ₹900

Centres Outside India – ₹4,000

SC / ST / PwD / Transgender Candidates

Centres in India – ₹500

Centres Outside India – ₹2,500

Note: The application fee must be paid through online payment modes only.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)

Updated Personal Details as per official records

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Clicking the "Already Registered Candidate" link is required of registered candidates who have already registered.

Step 3: Type in your password and application number from Session 1.

Step 4: Decide on your preferred exam city, paper language, and the paper you are applying for.

Step 5: Pay the application fee.

Step 6: After carefully going over all the information, submit the application.

For more information candidates are advised to visit the official website.