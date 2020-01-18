JEE Main result 2020 declared; nine candidates score perfect 100

The National Testing Agency or NTA has announced the JEE Main result. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on JEE's official website, jeemain.nic.in (or jeemain.nta.nic.in). Nine candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) - Mains, the results of which were announced on Friday by the HRD Ministry's National Testing Agency.

The toppers for the engineering entrance exam include Delhi boy Nishant Agarwal, Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Haryana's Divyanshu Agarwal, Landa Jitendra and Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Akhil Jain and Parth Dwivedi from Rajasthan, Rongala Arun Siddardha and Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy from Telangana.

A total of 8.69 lakh students, including 6.04 lakh male and 2.64 lakh female and three transgenders, had appeared for the exam conducted in six shifts from January 7-9. While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, JEE-Advanced is for the ones seeking admission to IITs. It is mandatory to clear JEE-Mains to be eligible to appear for JEE-Advanced.

Steps to check JEE Main result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on view result/score card

Step 3: Fill in your details, which include your application number, date of birth, security pin.

Step 4: Click on Submit