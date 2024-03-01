JEE Main Paper 2 Results For B.Arch And B.Planning Expected Soon; Check Details Here | representational pic

The announcement of the JEE Main Paper 2 results for B.Arch and B.Planning is expected to happen soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the results online on either ntaresults.nic.in or jeemain.nta.ac.in.

To access the JEE Main Paper 2 results, candidates need to have their JEE Main login credentials, which consist of their date of birth and application number. The results will display the rankings and scores of the candidates on their JEE Main scorecard.

JEE Main 2024 is being held in two sessions. The first session occurred from January 24 to February 1, 2024, and the second session is planned for April 1 to April 15, 2024. The JEE Main paper 2 exam was conducted by NTA on January 24 during the second shift.

Students who meet the JEE Main Cutoff 2024 will qualify for JoSAA counseling.

The NTA has released the results for JEE Main B.Tech, but the results for B.Arch (Paper 2A) and B.Planning (Paper 2B) is yet to be declared.

To check your JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result, follow these steps:

Visit the official website for JEE Main 2024 at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the updated link for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result.

You will be prompted to enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

After entering the required information, submit the details.

Your JEE Main paper 2 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Review the scorecard and proceed to download it for future reference.

Grading System:

Each correct answer will receive 4 marks.

Each wrong answer will result in a deduction of 1 mark.

The Drawing Test comprises two questions, each worth 100 marks in evaluation.