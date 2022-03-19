JEE Main dates revised, aspirants seek postponement again

Owing to the overlap of two examinations, the dates for Joint Entrance Examination, an engineering entrance exam, popularly known as JEE (Main) 2022, had been revised by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on March 14.

However, aspirants are still unhappy and continue to seek a further postponement.

Many of them are taking to Twitter and writing to NTA. Free Press Journal spoke to a few of them, and here is what they had to say.

One aspirant, Adarsh Rawat, thinks that if JEE Mains were postponed, everyone would have enough time to prepare.

"If there is a delay in Mains, we will get enough time to prepare. It will boost our revision before the exam. Everyone will be able to perform better," he told Free Press Journal.

Even though the dates are revised, several aspirants out of others feel that it serves no purpose.

"The decision to revise dates makes no sense. Because after attempt one, the second attempt will be 20 days later. In those 20 days, we have 3 boards. How can we get a scope of improvement in just 20 days? And 3 boards to study for?" Tirth Bhayani said.

Similar to Tirth, another aspirant, Prajwal Jha, said that it is challenging to shift from the board exam to JEE Main in no time.

"How is NTA expecting us to shift from boards to jee main within no time? But again, we students can't do anything," he said.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 02:47 PM IST