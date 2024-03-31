JEE Main April 2024 Exam Schedule & Pattern: Dates, Papers, Admit Card

Representative Photo

The JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination dates have been announced, with tests scheduled to take place on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and April 12, 2024. This examination is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The first paper, Paper 1 (B.E./B. Tech), is set for April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9, 2024, aimed at candidates pursuing undergraduate programs in engineering and technology.

On April 12, 2024, Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), and combined Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & B. Planning) will be conducted, catering to candidates aspiring for undergraduate programs in architecture and planning.

Notably, the NTA will not conduct a re-test for candidates unable to appear on the scheduled test date. Candidates facing difficulty in obtaining the Examination City Intimation Slip can seek assistance from the NTA at 011-40759000 or via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

The NTA has released the JEE Main 2024 advance city slip, allowing candidates to access their Examination City Intimation slip using their application number and date of birth.

Furthermore, the admit cards for the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 examination are anticipated to be released on the official website today. It is imperative for candidates to promptly download their admit cards and verify all details to ensure a seamless examination experience.

Candidates are advised to remain updated by visiting the official websites of NTA.