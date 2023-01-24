JEE Main Admit Card 2023 PDF Download: Exam Details, Steps to Download Hall Ticket

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2023 January Session exam anytime soon. The session 1 hall ticket for JEE Main 2023 will be available to download on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Once released, candidates can download the admit card using their application ID, date of birth, and security pin.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit card in an online format. NTA has not disclosed the exact date and time for releasing JEE Admit Card and Examination City Slip 2023. JEE Main 2023 entrance exam for the January session will be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January, 2023. Engineering aspirants wondering how to download JEE Main Admit Card 2023 online from the official website can check the steps below.

JEE Main 2023 Admit Card Details

As per reports, the JEE Main 2023 session 1 will be held from 24th - 31st January 2023. The Admit Cards can be downloaded from the official website probably in the third week of January 2023.

Events

Date of Release

JEE Main session 1 admit card release date

Third week of January 2023

JEE Main session 2 admit card release date

Last week of March 2023

Steps to Download JEE Main 2023 Admit Card?

Students who have to appear for JEE Main 2023 Exams this year can visit the official website to download the detailed time table. In case you have any doubts or confusion on how to download the JEE Main 2023 Admit Card, then please go through the steps below.

Visit the official website: jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘JEE Main 2023 Admit Card’ on the home page

Enter the required credentials i.e (application number and date of birth)

JEE Main Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card PDF for JEE Main 2023 January Session and take a printout

Details Mentioned in JEE Main Admit Card 2023

After JEE Main 2023 admit card PF download, it is necessary for students to check if all the details given on the admit card are mentioned correctly. The details mentioned on the Admit Card include:

Candidate’s Name

Application Number

Roll Number

Course Name

Father’s Name

Gender

Date of Birth

Photograph

Category

Test City

Centre Code

Exam Shift

Exam Date

Timings

Exam Centre

Reporting Time

Things to Remember for JEE Main 2023 Admit Card

It should be noted that JEE Main admit card for 2023 will be released separately for each session

No hard copy or duplicate JEE Main admit card 2023 will be issued or sent by post to the applicants

Candidates who had mistakes or incorrect information in the application form will not be issued the admit card

Always carry the hall ticket/admit card to the exam center as the entry will not be permitted without the admit card.

Exam Pattern of JEE Main 2023

According to the JEE Main 2023 exam pattern, the exam will be conducted in online mode (Computer-Based-Test (CBT).

JEE Main Exam Pattern

Exam Papers

Paper 1- B.E/B.Tech

Paper 2- B.Arch

Paper 3- B.Plan

Exam Duration- 3 Hours

Types of Question- Objective (MCQs) and Numerical Value Type

Marks for Correct Answer: (+4 Marks)

Marks for Negative Answer: (-1 Marks)

Marks for Unattempted Questions- 0

What are the Documents Required in the Examination Centre?

Along with the printed copy of JEE Main Admit Card 2023, the candidates are advised to carry various other documents to the examination center. The other documents that the applicants are required to carry to the Examination Centre are:

A passport-size photograph for pasting on the attendance sheet during the examination is required

A valid identity proof, such as the Driving License/PAN Card/Voter ID/Aadhaar Card/Passport/Aadhaar Enrolment No for identification

If the Candidate is claiming for PwD Reservation, then PwD Certificate is mandatory

JEE Main Self Declaration Form

