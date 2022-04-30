JEE Main Admit Card 2022 to be released soon; Direct link and steps to download here

JEE Main Admit Card 2022 Session 1: The admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2022 Session 1 will be out anytime soon.

All the candidates who have applied for JEE Main 2022 session 1 can download the admit card from the official websites -- jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

As per the revised schedule, the JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on June 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2022.

Earlier, JEE (Main) - 2022 session 1 was scheduled to be conducted on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 02:14 PM IST