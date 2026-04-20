JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Out: Check Gender-wise Distribution Here

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) today on the official website.

The NTA has issued an official notification providing detailed information on candidate participation, gender distribution, and category-specific cut-offs for JEE Advanced eligibility. The data not only reflects the overall turnout of candidates across India, but also highlights key trends such as the persistent gender gap and differences in qualifying percentiles across categories.

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Male vs Female Data

Registered Candidates:

Male candidates: 7,56,976

Female candidates: 3,53,928

Total candidates: 11,10,904

Male candidates made up nearly 68% of total registrations

Female candidates accounted for around 32%

Appeared Candidates:

Male candidates: 7,08,163

Female candidates: 3,26,167

Total candidates: 10,34,330

Male attendance remained dominant with over 68%

Female participation slightly dropped compared to registrations

PwBD Candidates (Session 2):

Male registered: 3,026

Appeared: 2,823

Female registered: 874

Appeared: 822

Total PwBD registered: 3,900

Appeared: 3,645

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Overall Paper 1 (Both Sessions)

Registered Candidates:

Male candidates: 10,48,061

Female candidates: 5,56,793

Total candidates: 16,04,854

Male share: approx. 65%

Female share: approx. 35%

Appeared Candidates:

Male candidates: 10,06,875

Female candidates: 5,31,593

Total candidates: 15,38,468

Male candidates continued to dominate participation

Female turnout remained steady but lower than males

PwBD Candidates (Overall)

Male candidates registered: 3,802

Male candidates appeared: 3,645

Female candidates registered: 1,192

Female candidates appeared: 1,155

Total PwBD candidates registered: 4,994

Total PwBD candidates appeared: 4,800

Attendance rate among PwBD candidates remained very high across both genders

Male PwBD candidates significantly outnumbered female PwBD candidates

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: JEE Main 2026 Cut-off for JEE Advanced Eligibility (Paper 1)

UR (General – All):

Percentile: 100.0000000 to 93.4123549

Candidates eligible: 96,873

UR-PwBD:

Percentile: 93.3244144 to 0.0023186

Candidates eligible: 4,391

EWS (All):

Percentile: 93.4105172 to 82.4164528

Candidates eligible: 25,009

OBC (All):

Percentile: 93.4105172 to 80.9232583

Candidates eligible: 67,597

SC (All):

Percentile: 93.4105172 to 63.9172792

Candidates eligible: 37,522

ST (All):

Percentile: 93.4041748 to 52.0174712

Candidates eligible: 18,790