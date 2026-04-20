JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result Out: Check Gender-wise Distribution Here

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech) today on the official website.
The NTA has issued an official notification providing detailed information on candidate participation, gender distribution, and category-specific cut-offs for JEE Advanced eligibility. The data not only reflects the overall turnout of candidates across India, but also highlights key trends such as the persistent gender gap and differences in qualifying percentiles across categories.
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Male vs Female Data
Registered Candidates:
Male candidates: 7,56,976
Female candidates: 3,53,928
Total candidates: 11,10,904
Male candidates made up nearly 68% of total registrations
Female candidates accounted for around 32%
Appeared Candidates:
Male candidates: 7,08,163
Female candidates: 3,26,167
Total candidates: 10,34,330
Male attendance remained dominant with over 68%
Female participation slightly dropped compared to registrations
PwBD Candidates (Session 2):
Male registered: 3,026
Appeared: 2,823
Female registered: 874
Appeared: 822
Total PwBD registered: 3,900
Appeared: 3,645
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: Overall Paper 1 (Both Sessions)
Registered Candidates:
Male candidates: 10,48,061
Female candidates: 5,56,793
Total candidates: 16,04,854
Male share: approx. 65%
Female share: approx. 35%
Appeared Candidates:
Male candidates: 10,06,875
Female candidates: 5,31,593
Total candidates: 15,38,468
Male candidates continued to dominate participation
Female turnout remained steady but lower than males
PwBD Candidates (Overall)
Male candidates registered: 3,802
Male candidates appeared: 3,645
Female candidates registered: 1,192
Female candidates appeared: 1,155
Total PwBD candidates registered: 4,994
Total PwBD candidates appeared: 4,800
Attendance rate among PwBD candidates remained very high across both genders
Male PwBD candidates significantly outnumbered female PwBD candidates
JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026: JEE Main 2026 Cut-off for JEE Advanced Eligibility (Paper 1)
UR (General – All):
Percentile: 100.0000000 to 93.4123549
Candidates eligible: 96,873
UR-PwBD:
Percentile: 93.3244144 to 0.0023186
Candidates eligible: 4,391
EWS (All):
Percentile: 93.4105172 to 82.4164528
Candidates eligible: 25,009
OBC (All):
Percentile: 93.4105172 to 80.9232583
Candidates eligible: 67,597
SC (All):
Percentile: 93.4105172 to 63.9172792
Candidates eligible: 37,522
ST (All):
Percentile: 93.4041748 to 52.0174712
Candidates eligible: 18,790