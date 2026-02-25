JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Registration Concludes Today: Last Chance to Apply by 9 PM

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the registration window for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 today, February 25, 2026, at 09:00 P.M. today. Candidates should note that the last date for payment is also 25 February 2026 up to 11:50 P.M. Candidates who have not yet submitted the form can submit the form on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

This is the last chance for students to guarantee their spot in one of the most prestigious engineering entrance exams in India during the April session.

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Important dates

Registration Start Date: 1 February 2026

Last Form Correction Window: Last week of February 2026

Last Date for Payment: 25 February 2026 (up to 11:50 P.M.)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

Late to Apply: 25 February 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: How to Apply?

Candidates can apply by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website at JEE Main

at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the "Session 2 Registration" link available.

Step 3. Candidates who appeared in Session 1 can log in using their existing application number and password; new users must complete a fresh registration.

Step 4. Fill in the personal, academic, and required documents carefully.

Stage 5. Provide scanned copies of the necessary paperwork in the format specified, including the certificates, signature, and photo.

Phase 6. Use a credit card, debit card, UPI, or net banking to make the online application fee payment.

Stage 7. Download the confirmation page for your records after submitting the form.

Direct link to apply

JEE Main Session 2 Registration 2026: Required documents

Aadhaar Card

Add Personal Details

UDID Card (for Persons with Disabilities, if applicable)

Category Certificate (EWS / SC / ST / OBC-NCL, if applicable)