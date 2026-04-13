JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Objection Window Concludes Today; Raise Objections Until 11:50 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Objection: The National Testing Agency will conclude the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Objection window today on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in . Candidates who wish to challenge an answer must do so on the official website before 11:50 p.m. The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key on April 11, 2026. JEE Main Paper 1 results are expected on April 20, 2026. The NTA will confirm the official dates in due course.

NTA has released the provisional answer key for Paper 1 along with the question papers and candidates’ recorded responses. Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question through debit card, credit card, or net banking.

The JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2 examinations were conducted on April 2, 4, 5, 6, and 8 for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech), and on April 7 for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning). The exams were held across 567 centers in 306 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

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Direct link to download answer key

Direct link to challenge answer key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key

To obtain the preliminary answer key from the official website, complete these steps:

Step 1: Visit the JEE Main official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the "JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key" URL.

Step 3: Fill in your application number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: The preliminary answer key and response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: After you've downloaded the PDF, calculate your raw score.

Direct link to download answer key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Objection Fee

Fee: ₹200 per question

Nature: Non-refundable

Mode of Payment: Online only

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: How To Challenge Provisional Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the main NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: From the dashboard, select the "Challenge Answer Key" link.

Step 4: The question list will appear. Choose which question or questions you want to challenge.

Step 5: Provide evidence or valid supporting material for your challenge.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee and submit your challenges.

Direct link to challenge answer key

Earlier there were reports regarding alleged discrepancies in the Answer Key of the JEE Chemistry paper (5 April, Session 2). The NTA acknowledged the concerns and stated that they have reviewed and updated the provisional answer keys of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 2, including the Chemistry paper conducted on April 5 (Session 2). Candidates are permitted to raise objections through the prescribed challenge process as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The agency also stated that any inconvenience caused is regretted.

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