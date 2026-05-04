JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; No Questions Removed

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 final answer key was released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can download the final answer from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in .

This key is essential because it is used to determine final results once all objections to the provisional answer key have been reviewed. No questions dropped in the final answer key. The Results were declared on April 20, 2026.

Direct Link To Download Final Answer Key

NTA JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key: Steps to download the final answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, click on the link "JEE Main Session 2 Final Answer Key 2026."

Step 3: The answer key PDF will open on your screen.

Step 4: Carefully review the answer key for your paper/shift.

Step 5: Click the download icon to save the PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference if necessary.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key: Website to check the result

Candidates can check out the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

examinationservices.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Steps To Check the Result

To view and download your JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results, follow the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the link to the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results in the "Candidate Activity" section

Step 3: Add the login credentials such as the application number and password to log in.

Step 4: The scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save it for later use after downloading it.

In order to minimise last-minute delays when accessing the results, candidates are advised to maintain their login credentials on hand.