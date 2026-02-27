JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Live At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Steps To Make The Correction

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application correction window has opened today, February 27, 2026, on the official website. Changes to the JEE Main application form must be made by February 28. "Only specific field corrections will be allowed during the correction window, which will be announced later," the NTA stated in the JEE Main information bulletin.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

Correction Window Opens: February 27, 2026

Correction Window Closes: February 28, 2025 (up to 11:50pm)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

Late to Apply: February 25, 2026 (up to 09:00 P.М.)

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the "Correction Window for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session – II] link on the main page.

Step 3: Click the "Login" button.

Step 4: Add your login credentials such as your password and application number.

Step 5: Click "correction in application form" under the login.

Step 6: Examine all crucial instructions, then confirm that the registered number received the OTP.

Step 7: After making the necessary changes, press the submit button.

Step 8: Only after the completed application form is submitted and any required fees are paid will the updated information be shown on the Confirmation Page.

Step 9: The updated Confirmation Page must be printed out by candidates for their records.

Direct Link For Correction Window

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Editable Details and Non-Editable Details

Candidates are not allowed to change:

Mobile Number and E-mail Address

Address (Permanent & Present) and Emergency Contact Details

Live/Uploaded Photograph

Candidates can change ONLY ONE of the Following:

Candidate Name, or Father's Name, or Mother's Name

(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)

New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)

They can change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth and Gender

Category and Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)

Signature

Based on the Permanent & Present Address, candidates can change:

Examination City Selection and Medium of Examination

Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):

Aadhaar Details