JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Correction Window Closes Today: Last Chance to Edit Key Details

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 application correction window will be concluding today, February 27, 2026, on the official website.

Only one of the following details such as the candidate's mother, father, or name, can be edited in the JEE MAIN 2026 Application Form by the candidate. The JEE Main application form must be modified by 11:59 PM on February 28. The JEE MAIN April Exam is all set to be conducted from April 2 to April 9, 2026.

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Important dates

Correction Window Opens: February 27, 2026

Correction Window Closes: February 28, 2025 (up to 11:50pm)

JEE Main April Exam Dates: April 2 to 9, 2026

Late to Apply: February 25, 2026 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Steps to make the correction

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click the "Correction Window for JEE(Main) – 2026 [Session – II]" link.

Step 3: click on the "Login" button.

Step 4: Enter your login information, including your application number and password.

Step 5: Under the login, select "correction in application form."

Step 6: Verify that the registered number received the OTP after reviewing all important instructions.

Step 7: Click the submit button once you've made the required adjustments.

Step 8: The updated information won't appear on the Confirmation Page until the application form has been filled out and any necessary fees have been paid.

Step 9: Candidates need to print out the the details for the future use.

Direct Link For Correction Window

JEE Main 2026 Correction Window: Allowed to Change and Not Allowed to Change

Candidates are not allowed to change:

Mobile Number and E-mail Address

Address (Permanent & Present) and Emergency Contact Details

Live/Uploaded Photograph

Candidates can change ONLY ONE of the Following:

Candidate Name, or Father's Name, or Mother's Name

(Only one field out of the three can be changed.)

New Candidates (Applied only for Session 2 between 01 Feb–25 Feb 2026)

They can change/add all the following fields:

Educational Qualification Details (Class 10 & Class 12)

State Code of Eligibility

Date of Birth and Gender

Category and Sub-category / PwD (If not verified by UDID Portal)

Signature

Based on the Permanent & Present Address, candidates can change:

Examination City Selection and Medium of Examination

Identity Details (Only for Those Registered with an Identity Other Than Aadhaar):

Aadhaar Details