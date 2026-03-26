JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip Out For Dubai & Kuwait Centre At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Bahrain Yet To Receive Allotment

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the city intimation slips for the candidates who have registered from Dubai and Kuwait for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 exam, which will provide the candidates with early information about the centers where they will have to appear for the exam. However, the candidates from Bahrain are still awaiting the information, as the agency has informed that the coordination with the Indian Embassy is underway.

Direct link to check the official notification

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip: Exam dates

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 2 is scheduled to be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from April 2 to April 8, across centres in India and select international locations.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip: Bahrain candidates await confirmation

In its latest advisory, the NTA said that while city slips for Dubai and Kuwait are now available, arrangements for Bahrain are still being finalised. “For the candidates registered from Bahrain, the NTA is in coordination with the Indian Embassy,” the notice stated, indicating that an update is expected soon.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip: Not the admit card out yet

The agency has clarified that the city intimation slip is only meant to inform candidates about the location of their exam city in advance. It is not the final admit card.

Details such as the exact exam centre address, reporting time, and exam-day instructions will be mentioned in the official admit card, which will be released separately closer to the exam date.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 City Slip: Steps to download City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Session 2 city intimation slip link under the ‘Candidate Activity’ section

Step 3: Enter application number and password

Step 4: View the city slip displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference

Direct link to check download the admit card

Candidates seeking any change in their allotted exam city can reach out to the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA websites for further updates, especially those awaiting confirmation in Bahrain.