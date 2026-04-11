JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Result Expected By April 20 |

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: On its official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, the National Testing Agency (NTA) published the provisional answer key today, April 11, 2026. The tentative answer key is scheduled for April 11, 2026, and the JEE Main Paper 1 results are expected on April 20, 2026. NTA will confirm the official dates in due course.

Direct link to check official notification

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2026/04/202604111807208741.pdf

Direct link to download answer key

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2026/04/202604111807208741.pdf

Direct link to challenge answer key

https://examinationservices.nic.in/jeemainx2026/root/CandidateLogin.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBqzPh05kY3XJcgr+08TPD5A

Candidates can examine their raw scores by obtaining the answer key and response sheets before to the announcement of the final results.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Important dates

Question papers release: By April 9, 2026

Provisional answer key & response sheet: By April 11, 2026

Last date to challenge answer key: Within the stipulated window after release

Result declaration (Paper 1): By April 20, 2026

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to download provisional answer key

To obtain the preliminary answer key from the official website, complete these steps:

Step 1: Go to JEE Main's official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the "JEE Main Session 2 Answer Key" URL.

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and date of birth.

Step 4: The preliminary answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: After downloading the PDF, calculate your raw scores.

Direct link to download answer key

https://cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2026/04/202604111807208741.pdf

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Objection fee

Fee: ₹200 per question

Nature: Non-refundable

Mode of Payment: Online only

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key: Steps to challenge the provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the main NTA JEE website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: To log in, enter your application numbers and password.

Step 3: From the dashboard, choose the "Challenge Answer Key" link.

Step 4: The question list will show up. Select the question or questions that you want to challenge.

Step 5: Support your challenge with evidence or valid supporting material.

Step 6: Pay the objection fee and submit the challenges.

Direct link to challenge answer key

https://examinationservices.nic.in/jeemainx2026/root/CandidateLogin.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFVj34FesvYg1WX45sPjGXBqzPh05kY3XJcgr+08TPD5A