JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Answer Key Challenge Closes Tonight At 11:50 PM For B.Arch, B.Planning Papers; Last Chance To Object At jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Challenge Window: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 challenge window for Paper 2 A (B.Arch) and Paper 2B (B.Planning) closes at 11:50 PM tonight, April 27, 2026. By going to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, candidates can contest the answer key.

Direct link to official notification

Direct link to challenge the answer key

Candidates who took the test can carefully check the answers by logging in with their credentials. The organisation has made it clear that only challenges that are properly justified and paid for will be taken into consideration.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Challenge Window: Details

Start date: April 25, 2026

Last date: April 27, 2026 (till 11:50 PM)

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Challenge Window: Fee

₹200 per question challenged

Fee is non-refundable

Payment modes: Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

Note: No challenge will be accepted without payment

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Challenge Window: Steps to Challenge Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official JEE Main website, jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on “Challenge Answer Key” link

Step 3: Log in using application number and password

Step 4: Select the question(s) you want to challenge

Step 5: Upload supporting documents (single PDF file)

Step 6: Save your claim and proceed to payment

Step 7: Pay ₹200 per question and submit

Direct link to challenge the answer key

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Challenge Window:

According to the NTA, the answer key will be updated if a challenge is determined to be legitimate. The results will subsequently be prepared using the final answer key. However, the acceptance or rejection of each candidate's challenge will not be communicated to them personally.

The final answer key will be released when all objections have been examined by subject matter experts. This updated key will serve as the basis for the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results.

As no requests will be accepted after the window closes, candidates are urged to carefully consider their answers and file challenges, if necessary, before the deadline.