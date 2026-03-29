JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card OUT At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026 is administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card has been made available on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. The official announcement states that the exams for Session 2 will take place from April 1st to April 10th, 2026.

As the exam dates approach, the JEE Mains Session 2 admission cards are available on the official website.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Important Exam Dates

April 2, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 4, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 5, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 6, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 7, 2026 – Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), Paper 2A & 2B

April 8, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

JEE Main 2026: Exam Shift Timings

Morning Shift

Reporting Time: 7:00 AM

Instructions by Invigilator: 8:30 AM – 8:50 AM

Login to Read Instructions: 8:50 AM

Exam Starts: 9:00 AM

Exam Ends: 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift

Reporting Time: 1:00 PM

Instructions by Invigilator: 2:30 PM – 2:50 PM

Login to Read Instructions: 2:50 PM

Exam Starts: 3:00 PM

Exam Ends: 6:00 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Candidates should go to jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Step 2: Then click on the homepage's "Latest Updates" section.

Step 3: Select the PDF Download Link for the "JEE Mains Admit Card 2026."

Step 4: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 5: Click the submit button once all the information has been entered.

Step 6: Download the NTA JEE Mains session 2 admit card and print two or three clear copies.

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Key Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are as follows:

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Application Number and Date of Birth

Guardian’s Name

Signature and Photograph

JEE Mains 2026 Exam Day and Date

Reporting Time

Code and Name of the Examination Centre

Address of the Exam venue

Other instructions that are to be followed on the Examination day

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Documents To Carry On Exam Day

Self-Declaration Form: Applicants must complete the admission card's first page, attach a photo, and include an impression of their left thumb. Only in front of the invigilator at the testing location should it be signed.

Non-Aadhaar Declaration Form: On page 4 of the admission card, candidates who registered with a PAN, passport, or voter ID must complete the "Declaration for Non-Aadhaar Candidates."

Photo Verification Certificate: Candidates without Aadhaar must additionally bring a printed copy of their completed photo verification certificate to the testing location.

If the candidate's details or the photo and signature on their entrance card differ, they can get in touch with the NTA Help Line immediately between 10:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M.

In this case, the applicant should bring the downloaded admit card to the exam. Nonetheless, NTA will take the necessary actions to amend the record going forward.