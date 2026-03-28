JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card Expected Shortly At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Know Exam Dates, Timings & How To Download

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) administers the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2026, and the JEE Mains 2026 Session 2 Admit Card is anticipated to be released shortly, at the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Exams for Session 2 will take place from April 1st to April 10th, 2026, according to the official announcement.

The JEE Mains Session 2 admit cards will soon be accessible on the official website as the exam dates get near. Prior to accessing the testing facility and completing the test, candidates must download their admission card.

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Important Exam Dates

April 2, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 4, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 5, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 6, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

April 7, 2026 – Paper 2A (B.Arch), Paper 2B (B.Planning), Paper 2A & 2B

April 8, 2026 – Paper 1 (BE/BTech)

JEE Main 2026: Exam Shift Timings

Morning Shift

Reporting Time: 7:00 AM

Instructions by Invigilator: 8:30 AM – 8:50 AM

Login to Read Instructions: 8:50 AM

Exam Starts: 9:00 AM

Exam Ends: 12:00 Noon

Afternoon Shift

Reporting Time: 1:00 PM

Instructions by Invigilator: 2:30 PM – 2:50 PM

Login to Read Instructions: 2:50 PM

Exam Starts: 3:00 PM

Exam Ends: 6:00 PM

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in, the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Step 2: Locate the homepage's "Latest Updates" section.

Step 3: Select the PDF Download Link for the "JEE Mains Admit Card 2026."

Step 4: Enter your password and application number to log in.

Step 5: Click the submit button once all the information has been entered.

Step 6: Download the NTA JEE Mains session 2 admit card and print two or three clear copies.

Direct link to download admit card

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Admit Card: Details Mentioned

Key Details Mentioned on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 are as follows:

Candidate’s Name and Roll Number

Application Number and Date of Birth

Guardian’s Name

Signature and Photograph

JEE Mains 2026 Exam Day and Date

Reporting Time

Code and Name of the Examination Centre

Address of the Exam venue

Other instructions that are to be followed on the Examination day

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: Documents To Carry On Exam Day

Self-Declaration Form:

Candidates must fill out the first page of the admit card, paste a photograph, and add their left thumb impression. It should be signed only at the exam centre in front of the invigilator.

Non-Aadhaar Declaration Form:

Candidates who registered using PAN, passport, or voter ID must fill the “Declaration for Non-Aadhaar Candidates” available on page 4 of the admit card.

Photo Verification Certificate:

Non-Aadhaar candidates must also carry a printed copy of their completed photo verification certificate to the exam centre.

The candidate may contact the NTA Help Line right away between 10:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. if there is a difference in their information or in the photo and signature on their admission card.

In this situation, the applicant should show up for the test with the admit card that has already been downloaded. NTA will, however, take the required steps to update the record in the future.