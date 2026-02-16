JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result Declared After Delay At jeemain.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Active

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: The National Testing Agency has announced the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result today, i.e., February 16, 2026, after it was postponed from February 12. Candidates will require login information, such as their application number, password, and date of birth, to access the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 results and cut-off scores will be made available by the NTA on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: Official Website to check the result

• nta.ac.in

• jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: How to check the result

The following steps must be taken by applicants in order to download the results:

Step 1: Go to the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: From the homepage, select the JEE Main 2026 result link.

Step 3: The outcomes will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Download and save the JEE Main 2026 results printout.

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: Details Mentioned

• Candidate’s Name

• Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

• Application Number

• Roll Number

• Category, Gender, and PwD Status

• Date of Birth and Nationality

• State/Status of Eligibility

• Subject-wise Percentile Scores:

- Mathematics

- Chemistry

- Physics

• Total (Overall) Percentile Score

JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result OUT: Legal Jurisdiction and Grievance Redressal Guidelines

Delhi/New Delhi shall have exclusive jurisdiction over any candidates who have enquiries concerning the administration of the JEE (Main) 2026 exam, including enquiries concerning the results, the NTA's official information bulletin states. Only complaints or representations regarding the results that are submitted within 30 days of the results being made public will be taken into account. Additionally, candidates must ensure that all legal notices, writ petitions, appeals, answers, and related correspondence are sent to the NTA exclusively via legal@nta.ac.in.